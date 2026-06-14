Responding to a post on X comparing capitalism and socialism, Cuban argued that roughly 150 million Americans own stocks, effectively tying their financial futures to the success of companies led by entrepreneurs such as Musk.

The 150 Million Investor Argument

Cuban argued that critics of billionaire wealth often overlook the role ordinary investors play in creating it, highlighting that millions of Americans voluntarily allocate money to stocks, ETFs and retirement accounts in search of higher returns.

“Effectively believing that Elon Musk and many billionaires could make them wealthier and help them achieve a better life,” Cuban said on X.

“The reason anyone gets insanely rich is almost always because of the stock market,” Cuban said.

The Nuclear Option

Cuban argued that anyone seeking to eliminate billionaire wealth would first have to convince millions of Americans to sell their stocks, mutual funds and retirement holdings.

Such a move, he said, would wipe out the net-worth of most of those people, and everyone else's savings, crash financial markets and trigger a severe economic downturn.

Cuban’s comments came as some lawmakers intensified criticism of Musk’s growing fortune, with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) arguing that Musk’s rise to trillionaire status highlights dangerous levels of wealth inequality and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) renewing her call for a wealth tax, saying the typical American household would need more than 11 million years to accumulate Musk’s level of wealth.

Healthcare, Not Wealth Redistribution

“If you want Elon Musk and all billionaires to improve healthcare for everyone, ask them to stop doing business with the enormous healthcare conglomerates and to work directly with transparently priced care providers,” Cuban said.

He argued that large healthcare conglomerates play a significant role in driving up costs and reducing transparency across the system.

Cuban has become one of the healthcare industry’s most vocal critics through his company Cost Plus Drugs, where he advocates for transparent pricing and reducing the role of intermediaries in the healthcare system.

Cuban’s argument centers on the idea that the same market forces that create billionaire fortunes also help build retirement savings and household wealth for millions of Americans.

“Capitalism is better than socialism because 150m Americans can influence exactly what happens in this country,” Cuban added.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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