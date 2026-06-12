President Donald Trump‘s “I love the inflation” remark continued to draw backlash across political circles Thursday, as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton joined critics who have accused the president of being out of touch with the financial pressures facing American households.

‘Who Said It Best?’

Trump’s remark drew criticism because it came as Americans continue to grapple with higher living costs, with headline inflation in May reaching its highest reading since April 2023, while housing, healthcare and other essential expenses continue to strain household budgets.

In a post on X Thursday, Clinton drew a comparison between Trump and Marie Antoinette, invoking the French queen’s infamous “Let them eat cake” phrase often associated with elite detachment from ordinary people’s economic struggles.

“Who said it best?,” Clinton added.

Affordability Remains In Focus

The headline inflation rate accelerated to 4.2% in May from 3.8% in April, moving further away from the Federal Reserve's 2% target and keeping affordability concerns at the center of the economic debate.

It is widely expected that the Fed could make further rate hikes this year, with economists expecting the central bank to hold rates on June 17.

A Remark That Hit A Nerve

Clinton’s criticism is the latest example of how inflation remains one of the most politically sensitive issues in the country, even as policymakers focus on broader economic indicators.

The reaction highlights a broader challenge for political leaders: while economists debate inflation trends and monetary policy, many voters remain focused on the affordability of essentials and the impact of higher prices on their day-to-day lives.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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