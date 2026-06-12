As Iran pushed back against President Donald Trump‘s claims that a peace agreement had been approved, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that “wrong strategies and impulsive decisions” could trigger a broader crisis that would devastate energy infrastructure, roil global markets and create an “endless quagmire” lasting for years.

A Warning Against Escalation

“Wrong strategies and impulsive decisions will reset the entire board for the worse, explode energy infrastructure and markets and create an endless quagmire that you will be stuck in for years,” Ghalibaf said in a post on X Thursday.

Ghalibaf warned that miscalculations could not only derail diplomatic progress but also trigger broader economic and geopolitical consequences, particularly for energy markets that remain highly sensitive to ongoing war developments in the region.

The remark appeared to be a caution to policymakers currently negotiating potential deal terms. By warning that investors would “see a different Iran,” Ghalibaf appeared to signal that further pressure could trigger a tougher response from Tehran.

Trump Says Yes, Iran Says Not Yet

On Wednesday, he said that additional military action could follow if Tehran fails to reach an agreement, even as Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Why Energy Markets Are Listening

Markets have remained highly sensitive to developments in the conflict. While oil prices surged during periods of escalation, Brent crude fell to a nearly two-month low on Friday to $89 per barrel as investors welcomed signs of progress toward a potential agreement.

Any breakdown in negotiations could quickly reverse the recent pullback in oil prices, putting energy markets back on edge and renewing concerns about the economic fallout from a prolonged conflict.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.