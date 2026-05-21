Elizabeth Warren Blames Trump's 'Reckless Agenda' As Borrowing Costs Climb: 'Promised To Lower Costs'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), on Wednesday, highlighted concerns that rising rates are hurting consumers, who are footing the bill for Trump's reckless policies.

Higher Yields Make Everything Expensive

In a post on X, Warren said that higher yields have made mortgages more expensive, car loans costlier, and pushed credit card interest rates higher. She added, "Trump promised to lower costs," but "His reckless agenda is doing the opposite."

The 30-year Treasury yields spiked to 5.20%, the highest level since 2007, reviving comparisons to the pre-financial-crisis era and sharpening fears of higher borrowing costs rippling through household budgets, according to the senator.

Housing Affordability Concerns Surge

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate climbed to the highest level since July 2025 at 6.75% on Tuesday, according to data from Mortgage News Daily. The rate stands at 6.67% at the time of writing.

Auto Debt Rises Amid Soaring Gas Prices

Auto debt has risen to $1.68 trillion at the end of 2025 from $1.23 trillion in 2018, indicating that about one in four Americans had auto loan or car lease debt. The 37% rise in debt shows the tough choices consumers face between bigger monthly bills and longer loan terms.

Higher Rates Push Up Credit Card Defaults

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock