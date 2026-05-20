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Shoppers browse an aisle in a Tesco supermarket on April 4, 2019 in London, UK. Britain's Tesco is the world's 3rd largest supermarket retailer after America's Walmart and France's Carrefour.
May 20, 2026 2:00 AM 2 min read

Oil Maybe The Big Story Right Now, But The Next Story Is Food, Warns Economist: 'If Fertilizer Is Caught On The Wrong Side Of The Strait Of Hormuz...'

Economist Justin Wolfers on Tuesday warned of rising food prices if the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz continues, which is not only driving oil prices higher but also fertilizer costs.

In a post on X, Wolfers wrote, “The big story right now is oil. The next story is food.” He added, "That’s the transmission channel people miss: if fertilizer is caught on the wrong side of the Strait of Hormuz, food prices can be next."

Higher Fertilizer Prices Could Result In Food Crisis

Higher fertliizer prices are putting pressure on farmers and the agriculture sector. As tensions around the Strait of Hormuz disrupt global supply, prices for key inputs like urea and ammonia have jumped sharply since the start of the conflict with Iran.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

Image via Shutterstock/ 1000 Words

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