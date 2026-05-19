Economist Justin Wolfers highlighted that the oil shock stemming from the conflict in Iran is rippling across the economy, driving up gasoline and jet fuel prices while also impacting construction and other industries.

Metaphor Effect

In Monday's post on X, Wolfers said, "Think of an oil shock like a stone tossed in a pond." "First splash: gasoline."

Wolfers stated, "Then the ripples: airfares, delivery costs, packaging, groceries, construction materials. The ripples are real. Just give them a moment to spread."

The economist said inflation has risen over the past three months since the Iran conflict began on February 28, and its effects have spread across the economy and beyond the petroleum industries.

He also noted that higher oil prices have made petroleum-based materials, including Barbie dolls, expensive following the last OPEC-driven oil crisis.

Energy Crisis Impacting Sectors

The global energy price crisis has impacted most sectors. The latest report from the Department of Transportation revealed that airline fuel costs surged 56% in March as the Strait of Hormuz disruption shook global energy markets.

Global food prices rose for the third consecutive month in April, driven by higher vegetable oil, meat and cereal prices, according to the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization.

Wolfers also pointed to higher fertilizer costs in a social media post that have doubled since February and will continue to escalate. This will further drive up wholesale food and grocery prices.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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