Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, on Monday, issued a 30-day general license for Russian seaborne oil to stabilize the crude market amid supply shortages due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Sanctions Could Stabilize Oil Market

In a post on X, Bessent said the license would temporarily allow vulnerable countries to access Russian oil currently stranded at sea. The move would "provide additional flexibility," and would "stabilize the physical crude market."

The license would ensure that oil reaches the most energy-vulnerable countries, Bessent added. He also stated it will help redirect "existing supply to countries most in need" by limiting China's ability to "stockpile discounted oil."

Bessent said that Treasury officials are working with the nations for more specific licenses as needed.

Supply Shortages

The Iran conflict has disrupted oil production in the Middle East, pushing global oil supply below demand this year. This has raised oil prices.

Crude oil (June 2026) futures have spiked about 60% since the war erupted in late February. United States Oil Fund (NYSE:USO) , which tracks the WTI futures prices, soared 82% in the same time frame.

Fatih Birol, the head of the IEA, warned that the world is facing the “biggest energy security threat in history.”

Aramco CEO Amin Nasser warned that global energy markets could face a multi-year disruption if oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz remain blocked.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

Image via Shutterstock/ Maxim Elramsisy