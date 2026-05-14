Nvidia Outstrips Silver

According to an X post by The Kobeissi Letter on Wednesday, the AI chipmaker surpassed silver as "the second largest asset in the world, worth $5.52 trillion." NVDA shares soared about 67% over the past year and closed at $225.83 on Wednesday.

Industrial applications now account for roughly 60% of global silver consumption, with solar photovoltaic panels alone projected to consume between 120 million and 125 million ounces of silver in 2026.

Gold Retains Top Asset Title

Gold is maintaining its top asset position with a market capitalization of $32.67 trillion. The yellow metal surged about 47% over the past year and is trading around $4,700 per ounce.

Google Nears $5 Trillion Market Cap Milestone

This is what the Letter described as "a historic technological revolution."

Nvidia's AI Dominance Fuels Historic Rally

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Nvidia's ability to scale AI infrastructure remains a key driver of its growth, with demand for compute capacity expected to exceed supply. Nvidia is pushing toward becoming a top-tier asset in a market increasingly dominated by AI-driven technology.

Wells Fargo recently increased its price target for Nvidia from $265 to $315, highlighting continued confidence in Nvidia’s trajectory.

The recent surge in Nvidia's stock value follows a broader rally in the semiconductor sector.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that the Nvidia stock has a Momentum score in the 865th percentile with a strong price trend in the short, medium and long term. It also has a solid Growth score in the 98th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

Photo Courtesy: Samuel Boivin on Shutterstock.com