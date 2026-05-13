BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Warns AI Will Create Brutal 'K Economy' With Only Few Winners

The AI Capital Divide

Fink argued that the sheer cost of AI integration will aggressively separate market winners from losers. “With the AI economy in every industry, we’re going to see a K economy,” Fink stated.

“You’re going to have one or two or three winners in each economy, in each industry, and many smaller firms are going to be forced to merge or do something.”

He emphasized that the massive capital expenditures required just to participate in AI will permanently cement this division.

‘Shortages’ Defy Bubble Fears

Dismissing persistent rumors of an overhyped tech market, the BlackRock executive painted a picture of a world struggling to keep pace with innovation. “There is not an AI bubble. There is the opposite. We have supply shortages,” Fink argued.

He pointed to severe deficits in national power grids, microchips, and data processing capabilities, even predicting that “a new asset class will be buying futures of compute.”

Brookfield’s Flatt echoed this urgency, noting the world is currently undergoing a $10 trillion “rewiring” to lay the fundamental infrastructure for AI and cloud data centers.

Financing The Infrastructure

To meet these astronomical demands, major tech “hyperscalers” are increasingly relying on private asset managers rather than traditional banks. Fink noted that building a single one-gigawatt data center now requires between $50 billion and $75 billion.

Because governments are too constrained by mounting deficits to fund this technological leap, Fink emphasized that mobilizing private, long-term capital will be the ultimate deciding factor in who survives the brutal new K economy.

How Has BlackRock Performed In 2026?

Shares of BLK have risen by 2.07% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 has advanced by 7.91% over the same period. It closed 1.03% higher on Tuesday at $1,092.50 apiece, and it was 0.01% lower in overnight trading.

Over the last month, BLK was up 9.33%, and it fell 0.13% over the last six months.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Photo Agency/Shutterstock