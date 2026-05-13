Former U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), on Tuesday, criticized President Donald Trump over rising inflation and surging gas prices, saying that America did not vote for this outcome.

In a post on X, Greene said that inflation is rising, with gas prices jumping to over $4.50 per gallon. Trump's war with Iran is driving the prices higher.

She stated, "Not at all what America voted for." This remark came as the midterm election is around the corner on November 3, 2026.

Inflation Climbs

Her comments came in response to a post by The Kobeissi Letter, which indicates that U.S. inflation is accelerating.

According to the Letter, U.S. CPI inflation rose 3.8% year over year, marking its highest reading since May 2023, amid surging oil prices. This is the first time in three years that US inflation is rising faster than wage growth, indicating a decline in consumer purchasing power.

The letter stated that "US consumers are losing purchasing power."

Wage Growth Slows, Job Cuts Surge

Average hourly earnings rose only 0.2% month-over-month, falling short of the expected 0.3% increase. On an annual basis, pay climbed 3.6%, below the 3.8% forecast.

Meanwhile, the latest report by Challenger, Gray & Christmas shows that U.S.-based employers announced 83,387 job cuts in April, reflecting a 38% increase from March, primarily driven by technology companies restructuring around AI investments.

This trend highlights the broader economic pressures that are impacting consumer confidence and spending power.

Gas Prices Spike

Gas prices surged 65% over the past six months, the letter added. The average cost of a gallon of gasoline is trading at $4.50, up from $4.12 a month ago and $3.14 a year ago, according to AAA.

According to GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan, Americans have spent over $28 billion more at the pump due to the so-called “Iran war premium,” which adds approximately $1.35 per gallon.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

Image via Shutterstock/ Philip Yabut