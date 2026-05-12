Economist David Rosenberg Explains Why Your Paycheck Feels Lighter Despite 'Solid' Jobs Report

While official labor statistics indicate the U.S. economy added jobs in April, prominent economist David Rosenberg warns that shrinking take-home pay and underlying job losses severely contradict the mainstream narrative of a “solid” economy.

The Disconnect In Take-Home Pay

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that total nonfarm payroll employment edged up by 115,000 in April 2026, while the overall unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.3%.

Alongside this growth, average hourly earnings for employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose slightly by 0.2% to $37.41. However, Rosenberg argues these top-line figures mask a much harsher financial reality for the average worker.

“The most critical aspect to the report was the sub-0.2% uptick in average hourly earnings, which means that in real terms, take-home pay fell -0.4% last month,” Rosenberg wrote in a recent post.

He emphasized that this decline follows a 0.6% contraction in March and a flat February, putting a very real squeeze on consumers’ wallets.

Hidden Job Losses In The Household Survey

“Everyone is fixated on the +115k nonfarm payroll gain in April, with nary a comment anywhere on how the Household survey flagged a -226k job plunge,” he stated.

He added that this plunge followed a 64,000 pullback in March, putting the metric on a troubling “three-month losing streak.”

Challenging The Mainstream Narrative

Frustrated by overly optimistic financial commentary, Rosenberg dismissed the positive spin on television networks as “bubble vision.” He fundamentally challenged the assumption that the current data represent health and stability.

“If that is classified as a solid economy and well-balanced labor market, let's redefine the terms,” Rosenberg concluded.

How Have Markets Performed In 2026?

The S&P 500 index has advanced 8.08% year-to-date. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite index was up 13.08%, and the Dow Jones gained 2.73% YTD.

Meanwhile, Dow tracker, State Street SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE:DIA) , rose 0.20% to close at $497.11 on Monday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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