A new market trend may be emerging as oil prices, bond yields and precious metals have moved higher simultaneously, according to economist Peter Schiff.

Oil, Bond Yields And Gold Climb Together

In a Monday post on X, Schiff said oil and bond yields rose alongside a rise in precious metals, reversing the "negative correlation that's dominated trading since the war broke out."

The 10-year Treasury yield has risen 6.8% to $4.42 since the start of the year, while the gold price climbed 9.2%. The S&P 500 is up 8.3% at the time of writing.

Why Investors Need To Worry

The rise in these three asset classes together may reflect growing investor concerns over persistent inflation, fiscal instability and weakening confidence in traditional financial assets.

Schiff framed the shift as a regime change, saying that this could signal a new broader market trend that stock investors should worry about.

He also warned that the current oil prices may not return to pre-Iran war levels anytime soon amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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