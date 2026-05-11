Cathie Wood Says Wall Street Has It Backwards—Inflation Will 'Surprise' Lower

ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood asserts that Wall Street's stagflation fears are fundamentally misguided, predicting that structural economic forces will soon drive inflation unexpectedly low.

Breaking Consensus

While market consensus braces for sticky inflation and economic stagnation, Wood believes analysts are looking in the wrong direction.

In her latest macroeconomic update, Wood laid out a heavily contrarian framework, stating that consumer price inflation is poised to “surprise on the low side of expectations in the next six to nine months.”

Wood points to real-time economic indicators to validate her stance. Citing Truflation, a real-time measure tracking thousands of goods and services, she noted that the core inflation metric has already plummeted to just “1%.”

Furthermore, she pointed out that the yield curve is flattening, suggesting that the bond market is quietly beginning to price in underlying deflationary undercurrents.

The AI Deflationary Engine

A primary driver of this anticipated drop in inflation is the rapid integration of artificial intelligence (AI), which Wood describes as “highly deflationary.”

As AI training and inference costs collapse year-over-year, companies are realizing massive, cost-saving efficiency gains.

Coupled with these technological advancements, Wood highlighted that non-farm productivity is running near 3%, a crucial metric that suppresses unit labor costs.

“If we’re right and productivity is roughly 3% now, we can have 5% compensation increases… [which] would give us 2% unit labor costs,” she explained, noting this falls comfortably in line with the Federal Reserve‘s target.

Looming Manufacturing Boom

Beyond inflation data, Wood anticipates a broader economic resurgence. She noted that a 30-year ceiling in U.S. capital spending “just broke to the upside,” signaling that domestic manufacturing and productivity are “beginning to boom.”

Despite widespread consumer pessimism currently fueled by housing affordability and oil price spikes, Wood maintains that the U.S. is finally exiting a multi-year “rolling recession.”

With the U.S. dollar stabilizing and expected to make its next major move “to the upside,” Wood remains resolute that structural deflation and robust growth—not stagflation—will dictate the market’s trajectory.

How Have Markets Performed In 2026?

The S&P 500 index has advanced 7.88% year-to-date. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite index was up 12.96%, and the Dow Jones gained 2.54% YTD.

Meanwhile, Dow tracker, State Street SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE:DIA) , rose 0.04% to close at $496.13 on Friday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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