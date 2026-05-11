Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), on Sunday, argued that Americans are paying more this Mother's Day under President Donald Trump, citing sharp increases in consumer prices across popular holiday purchases.

In a post on X, Warren said everything is "more expensive this Mother’s Day" under the Trump administration.

Coffee, Candy, Jewelry See Sharp Increases

The Massachusetts senator cited price increases across several Mother's Day-related categories, with coffee and candy being the most inflated items. She stated coffee prices soared 18.7%, while candy and chewing gum rose 10.6%.

Warren also highlighted higher prices for jewelry, which saw an increase of 9.9%.

Cake And Fruits Shot Up

Prices for baked goods associated with holiday celebrations also rose. Warren wrote, "Fresh cakes and cupcakes: up 5.2%," and added, "Fresh sweetrolls, coffeecakes, doughnuts: up 3.6%."

Fruit prices also moved higher, with bananas up 5% and citrus fruits increasing 2.7%.

Flowers And Entertainment Cost Climb

Warren wrote, "Indoor plants and flowers: up 7.5%," tying a classic Mother's Day purchase directly to the inflation debate. "Admission to movies, theaters, and concerts" saw an increase of 6.2%, pointing to higher costs across both gift categories and celebratory outings.

Inflation Pressures Growing

Inflation pressures continued to intensify, with the 5-year breakeven inflation rate — a widely followed Wall Street gauge of average expected inflation over the next five years — climbing to 2.72%. This is the highest level since August 2022, when the post-pandemic inflation shock was still in full swing.

The 10-year breakeven rose to 2.50%, the highest since March 2023.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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