Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer just a Wall Street narrative; it is the definitive engine of the U.S. economy, driving the vast majority of national growth in early 2026.

Historic Economic Impact

Market data from Bespoke Investment Group, shared by the Kobeissi Letter, highlights that investment in software and IT equipment contributed 134 basis points to that expansion. This means tech infrastructure fueled a massive 67% of all first-quarter economic growth.

Kobeissi’s X post noted this makes it the largest quarterly tech contribution “in history,” smashing the previous “1999 record” set during the dot-com boom by roughly 10 basis points. “To put this differently, without this AI-driven tech investment, Q1 GDP growth would have been close to flat,” the post noted.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis explicitly confirmed that the quarter’s investment growth was driven by increases in intellectual property products and equipment. These gains primarily reflected an increase in software, as well as information processing equipment, notably computers and peripheral equipment.

$200 Billion Infrastructure Race

This unprecedented economic footprint directly mirrors a massive capital expenditure boom among Big Tech.

As tech behemoths scramble to secure computational dominance, their massive physical infrastructure investments are heavily lifting the broader economy.

Skepticism Amidst The Boom

Despite the stellar macroeconomic numbers, some analysts warn the underlying corporate valuations driving this spending could be a “total mirage.”

Financial commentator Ross Hendricks recently highlighted that AI startups OpenAI and Anthropic account for approximately half of the future cloud backlogs for both Microsoft and Amazon.

Hendricks argues that hyperscalers are essentially funding these startups to buy their own computing capacity, creating a circular cash flow. Warning investors of the systemic risk, Hendricks noted, “the bubble is in the ‘e’ not the ‘p’ in today’s PE ratios.”

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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