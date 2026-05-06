Male Labor Force Participation Slumps As US Job Growth Tilts Toward Healthcare

A growing gap in male labor force participation is raising fresh concerns about the strength and composition of the U.S. economy, as economists point to a slowdown that is disproportionately creating jobs in healthcare rather than traditionally male-dominated sectors.

Fewer Male Workers Signal Deeper Shift in Job Growth Dynamics

In Tuesday's post on X, Betsey Stevenson said roughly one million fewer men are currently in the labor force than would be expected if participation rates had held at January 2025 levels. She added, "It's not immigration, it's not a demographic retirement cliff."

The remark is fueling a broader reassessment of where job growth is actually landing and what that means for participation, pay, and the next stretch of consumer demand.

Healthcare Hiring Dominates

Stevenson added, "It's a slowing economy that is creating jobs primarily in healthcare."

The view aligns with a broader shift in market attention toward the sector. As labor demand concentrates in healthcare, investors are increasingly positioning for potential upside, with the S&P 500 reflecting growing expectations for sector-led gains.

Tariffs, Economic Drag

Separately, economist Mark Zandi pointed to broader economic headwinds tied to U.S. trade policy. Referencing a year of data since the tariff escalation announced during the so-called Liberation Day, Zandi said the evidence shows significant economic damage.

The outlook becomes more challenging with the economic fallout from the Iran war, which has lifted energy and broader commodity prices. That shock risks compounding the drag from tariffs, further slowing growth while adding to inflationary pressure.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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