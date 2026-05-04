Peter Schiff Warns 30-Year Yields Could Surge To 6%, Says 'This Move Will Trigger An Economic Crisis'

Schiff Warns of Faster Surge in Long-Term Yields

In Monday's post on X, market commentator Peter Schiff warned that the pace of yield increases could accelerate significantly. He said, "The move from 5% to 6% will be much quicker than the move from 4% to 5%, and the move from 6% to 7% will be quicker still."

Concerns Over Debt, Economic Stability

Schiff tied his outlook to the United States' growing debt burden, arguing that higher borrowing costs could strain government finances and ripple across the economy. With Treasury yields serving as a benchmark for a wide range of borrowing costs, including mortgages, corporate debt, and consumer loans, further increases could tighten financial conditions sharply.

"Given our sky-high debt, this move will trigger an economic crisis," Schiff added.

The U.S. national debt recently hit a record $39 trillion, translating to approximately $113,616 per citizen, as spending on defense increases following tensions in the Middle East.

With projections suggesting the debt could reach $40 trillion by mid-August, the rapid accumulation, averaging around $6 billion to $7 billion per day, raises alarms about the sustainability of U.S. finances amid rising interest rates and borrowing costs.

The current economic climate is further complicated by geopolitical tensions, particularly the conflict around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, which Hanke describes as a “massive supply-side shock.”

He estimates that such a conflict could lead to a 10% contraction in global oil supply, exacerbating the fiscal challenges faced by the U.S. government, which has shown a negative net position of $41.72 trillion as of fiscal 2025.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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