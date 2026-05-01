The headline number says one thing. The plumbing says another.

Yet the median stock in the index is still 13% below its own 52-week peak.

“The Momentum rally has helped push U.S. equity market breadth to one of its narrowest levels in recent decades outside of the Dot-Com Bubble,” Goldman Sachs analyst Ben Snider said on Friday.

Goldman Sachs called the divergence “extremely narrow” and warned it carries a specific consequence for investors: continued sharp swings in the Momentum trade, and elevated drawdown risk for the index over the next 6 to 12 months.

The Narrowness, In Numbers

Snider’s preferred breadth gauge — the distance the index sits from its 52-week high minus the distance the median constituent sits from its own — has fallen to a level not seen since the Dot-Com Bubble, with the mid-2023 episode the only intervening parallel.

Outside of those two windows, you have to go back roughly a quarter-century to find a market this top-heavy.

That’s not a casual reference.

The dot-com era is the textbook case study in what happens when an index’s gains rest on a small group of richly-priced stocks. Through 1999 and early 2000, a handful of internet and technology names drove most of the market’s advance, while the average stock lagged.

When sentiment turned, the same concentration that had powered the rally amplified the unwind: the Nasdaq Composite peaked in March 2000 and went on to lose roughly 78% of its value by October 2002, with even quality technology names suffering severe drawdowns.

The lesson investors took away — that narrow markets are fragile markets — is exactly what Goldman is now warning about.

Goldman Says The Bill Comes Due In Momentum Volatility

“Fundamentally, we expect continued earnings growth will drive continued equity market appreciation going forward,” Snider said.

“Tactically, however, sharply narrowing breadth has historically indicated equity market drawdown risk. Elevated equity investor positioning today adds to that risk,” he added.

The mechanics are straightforward. When breadth narrows, the index becomes a leveraged bet on a shrinking group of companies.

Investors who think they own a diversified portfolio because they hold an S&P 500 fund are, in fact, holding something much more concentrated.

If the leaders stumble — for company-specific reasons, valuation reasons, or macro reasons — the whole index moves with them. Diversification, the entire reason most retail investors hold index funds, quietly stops working.

The driver is no mystery. Since the start of the Iran War on Feb. 28, the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Index has jumped 30%.

AI infrastructure is the rally. Almost everything else has tread water or worse.

Are We All Crowded Into The Same Trade?

“AI investment is expected to drive roughly 40% of S&P 500 earnings growth this year, with the largest cloud computing companies planning to spend an estimated $670 billion in 2026.”

Read that carefully. Forty percent of the S&P 500’s earnings growth — an index of 500 companies spanning every sector of the U.S. economy — is being attributed to a single investment theme concentrated in roughly a dozen names.

Meanwhile, the cloud infrastructure cohort driving that theme is collectively planning to spend $670 billion on it in a single year, a figure larger than the annual GDP of most countries.

What This Means For Investors

Goldman’s view remains constructive on the medium-term picture. The investment bank targets 7600 on the S&P 500 by year-end 2026, roughly 5% above current levels, on the basis that earnings growth keeps lifting the index.

Narrow breadth is not a sell signal in this framework — it is a fragility signal.

The implication is that the quality of the rally has thinned. The market’s gains are riding on fewer engines than at any point in roughly a quarter-century, and the historical record on what happens when that condition reverses — even temporarily — is not comforting.

The historical pattern, dating back to 1980, says that when this much weight rests on this few stocks, the resolution tends to involve volatility on the way out.

The rally is intact. The cushion under it is thinner than the index level suggests.

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