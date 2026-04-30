The Worst-Case Economic Scenario

Emphasizing that persistent inflation remains the “skunk at the party” threatening long-term economic stability, Dimon noted that on his list of potential outcomes, “the worst case is stagflation.”

“I don’t know how the world running deficits like this isn’t inflationary,” Dimon stated. “That die may have been cast. It just hasn’t happened yet. And so when I look at scenarios, I’m looking for early indicators, but it is possible that inflation ticks up and that will catch a lot of people off guard.”

A Looming Bond Crisis

Addressing the ballooning levels of government debt, Dimon stressed that while the United States can currently manage its obligations, the long-term trajectory is highly alarming.

He warned that without political intervention to curb the spending, “there will be some kind of bond crisis and then we’ll have to deal with it.”

Dimon cited “geopolitics, oil, government deficits” as the top concerns that ultimately “need to be resolved.” If they are ignored, he cautioned, “they will cause real additional problems down the road.”

Stress Testing The Financial System

To prepare for these tectonic shifts, JPMorgan Chase rigorously runs “hundreds a week” of internal risk scenarios, specifically including the dreaded stagflation trap.

Dimon observed that many market participants are overly optimistic, assuming current debt can be easily rolled over.

How Have Markets Performed In 2026?

The S&P 500 index has advanced 4.05% year-to-date. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite index was up 6.19%, and the Dow Jones gained 0.99% YTD.

Meanwhile, Dow tracker, State Street SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE:DIA) , fell 0.56% to close at $488.67 on Tuesday.

In premarket on Thursday, SPY was down 0.027%, QQQ advanced 0.16%, and DIA tumbled 0.38%.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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