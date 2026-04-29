Powell May Be Leaving The Fed — But The Real Problem Is Just Arriving

Fed entered 2026 flirting with a rate cut down the road. The U.S. dollar sank, precious metals surged, and equities kept above the water, hoping that the "wait-and-see" approach eases or succumbs to Washington.

"The war is hitting the global economy in cumulative waves through higher energy prices, then higher food prices, and then higher inflation, which will push up interest rates and make debt more expensive," Indermit Gill, World Bank's chief economist, wrote in a report.

With Brent oil forecast to average $86/bbl and potentially hit $115/bbl if hostilities escalate, Powell cannot pivot to easing without risking an inflationary spiral.

The Growth Trap

While inflation prevents cuts, a war-driven growth slowdown and a “static” labor market prevent hikes. Nonfarm payroll gains have averaged just 17,000 jobs a month since mid-2025, down from 166,000 in 2023, San Francisco Fed President Mary C. Daly recently wrote.

This collapse in hiring, combined with geopolitical angst, has created a “speed limit” on the economy that makes further tightening look like a recipe for a deep recession.

"Conveying that a zero-job growth economy is consistent with full employment is not easy. The plentiful and dynamic labor market that has dominated much of recent history will likely feel distant," Daly wrote.

Therefore, if Powell were to hike to combat inflation, he risks shattering a fragile labor market. Whether he cut to stimulate hiring, he'd fuel the energy-driven fire. Whoever holds the next mandate will have to weigh every word extra carefully.

"With inflation already printing above target, policymakers will have to be very clear about how movement towards our mandated goals will be achieved," Daly added.

A Market Misaligned

The market is largely divided on the course of action, as equities remain priced for a "soft landing." ING continues to forecast two rate cuts this year, in September and December, betting that higher fuel prices will eventually destroy demand and cool core inflation.

However, J.P. Morgan offers a more sobering reality: a hold for the entirety of 2026, with a potential 25-basis-point hike looming in the third quarter of 2027.

Transition and Legacy

Following the Justice Department's decision to drop its investigation into Powell, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) has cleared the way for Kevin Warsh's confirmation. While the market might read the transition as mildly dovish, the fundamental reality remains unchanged.

Powell will likely leave the Fed having “prevailed” over political browbeating and maintained institutional independence.

"He will be seen as the guy who stood up for the independence of the Fed, and the rule of law," David Wessel, Brookings senior fellow, said, according to the Japan Times.

But if he steps away from the batter's box now, he'll hand over a central bank that is effectively stuck, facing a curveball for which the markets are dangerously unprepared.

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