Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, on Wednesday, accused Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) of her political grandstanding in connection with the Federal Reserve leadership.

Bessent Highlights Warren's Action for Fed Leadership

In a post on X, he claimed that Warren bragged about her "leading role in delaying Fed Chair Jay Powell's renomination." This action has resulted in the Biden-era inflation crisis, which is the worst since the 1970s, per Bessent.

During Joe Biden’s presidency, inflation peaked at 9.1% in June 2022, the highest level in 40 years, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Bessent earlier said Powell is "doing the right thing by sitting and watching" how the conflict plays out.

The 56-year-old former Fed governor floated the idea of introducing a new framework for dealing with inflation.

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