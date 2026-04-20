Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), on Monday, criticized President Donald Trump, saying households continue to feel the pressure of higher food prices despite his earlier promises to control inflation.

Warren Blames Trump's Policies

In a post on X, Warren said, "Despite Trump's promises to bring down prices ‘on Day One,' Americans paid an average of $310 more for groceries in 2025 compared to 2024. American families are footing the bill for Trump's reckless policies."

Grocery Prices: A Key Concern

Food prices have risen since Trump took office on Jan. 20. 2025 for his second term.

According to the report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, overall food prices jumped to 2.9% year over year in 2025 from 2.3% annual increase in 2024. Food-at-home (grocery) prices rose 2.3% year over year from 1.2% growth in 2025. Prices for food-away-from-home (dining out) climbed 3.8% in 2025 after a growth of 4.1% in 2024.

Grocery prices rose 1.9% over the 12 months ending in March 2026, per the latest report of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Most of the increases were driven by higher fruits and vegetables prices (up 4%), non-alcoholic beverages (up 4.7%) and cereals and bakery products (up 2.1%) though meats, poultry, fish, and eggs prices dropped 0.9%over the same period.

The USDA report predicts food prices to increase 3.6% in 2026, with grocery prices rising 3.1% and dining out costs spiking 3.9%.

Photo Courtesy: Bryan J. Scrafford on Shutterstock.com