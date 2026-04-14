Ken Griffin Says Hormuz Staying Shut Means Recession: 'No Way To Avoid That'

"Let's assume it's shut down for the next six to 12 months… the world's going to end up in a recession. There's no way to avoid that," he proclaimed.

Griffin Proclaims: An Oil Shock With Market Consequences

The chokepoint in question—the Strait of Hormuz—handles roughly 20% of global oil flows (according to the International Energy Agency), making it one of the most sensitive pressure points in the global economy.

Griffin described the situation as a classic energy shock—the kind that feeds directly into inflation and growth risks.

From Inflation To Recession Risk

The challenge isn't just higher oil—it's what follows.

That leaves policymakers facing a difficult choice: tolerate inflation—or tighten policy again.

A ‘Treacherous Moment'

"This really is a very, very treacherous moment for the world economy," Griffin said.

Markets are already reflecting that tension. Bonds have turned volatile, with investors watching safe-haven flows into funds like the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) even as inflation risks remain elevated.

A Forced Energy Shift

There may also be a longer-term shift underway.

Griffin said a prolonged disruption could accelerate moves toward nuclear and wind energy—a dynamic that could benefit clean energy funds such as the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) .

If the Strait stays open, the shock may pass.

If it doesn't, Griffin's message is blunt: there may be no way around a global recession.

Photo: Meghan McCarthy – Imagn Images