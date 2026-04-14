Harvard Professor Slams 'Terribly Flawed' Trade Deficit Views, Says Blaming It On Dollar Is 'Dead Wrong'

A ‘Terribly Flawed’ View

In a recent post on X, Gopinath threw her weight behind a Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) article by Maurice Obstfeld titled “Don’t blame America’s current account deficit on the dollar.”

Reiterating her previous stance, Gopinath wrote, “The view that the dollar’s reserve currency status is responsible for its deficits is a terribly flawed view.”

Expressing clear frustration at the theory’s mainstream persistence despite evidence to the contrary, she added, “Yet, like a zombie, this view will not die even if, as Maury says This notion is dead wrong.”

The True Drivers Of Imbalance

The prevailing misconception, occasionally cited by prominent U.S. and Chinese officials, assumes that the United States must actively run large current account deficits in order to supply the world with dollar reserve assets.

However, economists argue this fundamentally misconstrues how global financial markets actually operate.

According to Obstfeld’s underlying research, the true culprits behind current account imbalances are rooted in domestic macroeconomic policies, not international currency dominance.

Key drivers include an “unsustainable US federal budget outlook” alongside “China’s failure to shift its economy further toward a non-deflationary, consumption-driven growth model.”

Obstfeld stresses that the U.S. can easily export financial assets, such as Treasuries, to meet the global demand for dollars without necessarily widening its current account deficit.

Cholesterol, Not A Heart Attack

Dismissing the crisis narrative, Gopinath previously compared persistent U.S. trade deficits to “chronically high cholesterol” rather than an imminent, catastrophic “heart attack.”

Aligned with a broad consensus of economists, she maintains that while the U.S. deficit is large, it remains a domestic fiscal issue rather than an international payments emergency.

How Have Markets Performed In 2026?

The S&P 500 index has advanced 0.40% year-to-date. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite index was down 0.22%, and the Dow Jones tumbled 0.34% YTD.

Meanwhile, Dow tracker, State Street SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE:DIA) , rose 0.60% to close at $482.13 on Monday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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