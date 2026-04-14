Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged the Federal Reserve to hold off on cutting interest rates for now, especially given the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing Iran war.

The U.S. economy was “very strong” in January and February, he noted, pointing to a solid performance in January and February, according to the report.

Gas Price Spike Would Not Alter Inflation Expectations

On a month-over-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.9%, marking the biggest monthly CPI jump in nearly four years. Excluding food and energy, inflation rose just 0.2% month-over-month and 2.6% year-over-year, indicating that underlying inflation remained under control.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that UGA maintains strong trends in the short, medium and long terms, with a strong Momentum score in 92th percentile.

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