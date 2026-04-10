Federal Reserve Research Confirms Trump Tariffs Drove Excess Inflation In 2025: 'Dollar-For-Dollar' Hit

A new Federal Reserve study reveals that sweeping U.S. tariffs implemented in 2025 by President Donald Trump are entirely responsible for the recent surge in core goods inflation, hitting consumers with a direct, “dollar-for-dollar” price increase.

Driving The Inflation Spike

According to the April 8 FEDS Note authored by economists Robert Minton, Madeleine Ray, and Mariano Somale, aggressive trade policies enacted last year have dramatically shifted the U.S. economic landscape.

The researchers estimate that tariffs implemented through November 2025 raised core goods personal consumption expenditure (PCE) prices by a staggering 3.1% through February 2026.

A ‘Dollar-For-Dollar’ Consumer Burden

The findings firmly dispel the notion that foreign exporters or domestic retailers absorbed the costs of these trade barriers. Instead, the data confirms a “full dollar-for-dollar pass-through” into relative consumer prices.

“If retailers’ acquisition costs for a good rise $1 because of tariffs, they charge $1 more for that good seven months later,” the report explained.

While the researchers noted that the 2025 tariffs passed through to consumer prices more slowly than the 2018-19 tariffs on China, the data so far suggest that the pass-through of last year’s tariffs is now “effectively complete.”

Mitigating Factors And Outlook

The inflationary damage could have been even more severe. The researchers highlighted that a 10-percentage-point tariff reduction on China implemented in November 2025 prevented an even larger spike, heavily offsetting the effects of reciprocal tariffs introduced in August.

With the pass-through process stabilizing, the Fed’s analysis suggests core goods inflation would be expected to return to pre-pandemic levels soon, provided no additional trade shocks occur.

How Have Markets Performed In 2026?

The S&P 500 index has declined 0.49% year-to-date. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite index was down 1.78%, and the Dow Jones tumbled 0.41% YTD.

Meanwhile, Dow tracker, State Street SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE:DIA) , rose 0.57% to close at $481.90 on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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