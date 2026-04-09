Zero Rate Cuts, Zero Private Sector Jobs, And Trillions To Refinance

The Federal Reserve leadership transition is scheduled to occur during a turbulent time. Rate-cut expectations have been slashed to zero, private-sector job growth is effectively zero, and trillions of dollars in debt need to be refinanced.

Each of these variables alone would be manageable. Together, they form a trifecta of macro constraints of 2026.

Expectations Revisited

Wells Fargo has revised its rate change projection on April 6. According to Reuters, the bank scrapped its expectation of two rate cuts this year, expecting a transient inflation bump and higher uncertainty.

Inflation, particularly from energy shocks tied to geopolitical conflict, remains too persistent. The bond market has made that clear by pushing yields higher and demanding a greater risk premium to hold U.S. debt.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged weakness in the job market

"If you adjust what has been the trend in job creation over the past six months…If you adjust that for what we think is the overstatement due to overcounting, effectively there's zero net job creation in the private sector," he said on March 18.

For Powell, whose term ends on May 15, the economy isn't collapsing, but it is not expanding in a meaningful way either.

Under normal circumstances, such stagnation would justify monetary easing. But the Fed cannot cut rates in an environment where inflation risks are rising, and bond markets are already uneasy. That removes the traditional policy response.

The so-called "Fed put"—the expectation that the central bank will step in to support markets—has arguably disappeared.

The $40 Trillion Problem

However, the true elephant in the room is refinancing. Managing nearly $40 trillion in debt will require the U.S. to roll over around $12-15 trillion in the coming years, and more than half of that in 2026, at rates in the 4-5% range, with upside risk.

For over a decade, the government benefited from low borrowing costs. That era is over. Every percentage-point increase in refinancing costs translates into hundreds of billions of dollars in additional interest expense, compounding an already unsustainable fiscal trajectory.

Worse, demand for U.S. Treasuries is showing signs of strain. Recent auctions have been weak, with investors requiring higher yields to absorb supply. At the same time, corporate issuance is surging (driven by AI capex spending), creating direct competition for capital.

The result is a crowded fixed income market where supply is overwhelming demand—precisely the condition that empowers so-called "bond vigilantes."

If all of the above were not enough, there exists an external factor that the market might be overlooking. For decades, the Bank of Japan anchored global liquidity through ultra-low rates, enabling the massive yen carry trade.

Yet, with Japanese yields at multi-decade highs, the system is now shifting. The Bank of Japan's policy rate is at 0.75%, with Polymarket pricing 63% odds of a 25-bps hike at the April 28 meeting.

With yields rising, the economics of borrowing yen are starting to break down. If that carry trade begins to unwind at scale, it would force selling across global assets—including U.S. Treasuries—at exactly the wrong moment.

Put together, even without the volatile foreign policy from Trump's administration, the situation is shaping into a cycle that doesn't resolve cleanly.

The combination of growth slowdown, renewed inflation, and expensive refinancing is a structural constraint that forces trade-offs and likely volatility across every major asset class.

The real question is no longer when the Fed will cut, but whether it can act at all without breaking the bond market.

Price Watch: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is down 0.43% year-to-date.

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