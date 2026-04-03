US Adds 178,000 Jobs In Sharp Rebound After February Shock

The U.S. labor market snapped back in March, with 178,000 jobs added, crushing expectations of 60,000 and reversing February's sharp decline.

After a revised 133,000 drop in February, the latest print signals that the prior weakness may have been more noise than trend — at least for now.

The unemployment rate held steady at 4.3%, in line with expectations, while wage growth came in softer, rising 0.2% month-over-month and 3.5% year-over-year, pointing to easing pressure on inflation.

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

Rebound, But Not Broad-Based

The headline beat looks strong — but the internals tell a more selective story.

Hiring was concentrated in a few sectors. Health care led with 76,000 jobs, boosted in part by workers returning from strikes, while construction (+26,000) and transportation and warehousing (+21,000) also contributed.

At the same time, federal government employment fell by 18,000, extending a longer downtrend, while financial activities continued to lose ground.

In other words, the rebound is real — but not yet broad-based across the economy.

Cooling Wages, Stable Labor

Wage growth came in lighter than expected, with the 0.2% monthly increase marking a step down from prior months.

That combination — solid job growth with moderating wages — keeps the "soft landing" narrative intact for now.

Meanwhile, revisions were modestly negative overall, with January revised higher but February revised lower, leaving the net change slightly below prior estimates.

Rates In Focus

Markets were closed at the time of release, limiting immediate price reaction, but the focus now shifts to policy expectations.

Markets are pricing in roughly a 90%–95% probability of no change at the Fed's April meeting, according to CME FedWatch data, with expectations still skewed toward a largely unchanged rate path through 2026.

Early macro chatter leans toward a "soft landing intact" narrative, though expectations will be tested in the next data cycle.

Rebound, But Debate Isn't Over

March's report lands firmly in the ‘strong headline, balanced internals’ camp. The labor market isn't cracking — but it isn't overheating either.

For the Fed, that's likely good enough to stay patient. For markets, the debate isn't over — but the worst-case slowdown fears just took a step back.