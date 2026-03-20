BlackRock's Rick Rieder Says Fed 'Patience' Is Right Call Despite $820 Billion Market Rout, Oil Spike

The ‘Episodic’ Nature of Supply Shocks

Rieder also emphasized the critical distinction between short-term commodity pain and long-term economic trends.

In a recent post on X, Rieder noted that while near-term inflation expectations have jumped due to energy and geopolitical supply shocks, these events tend to be “episodic.”

Rather than signaling a return to sticky, uncontrollable inflation, Rieder explained that these sudden spikes “act more like a tax on consumers.”

Rate Cuts Remain On The Table

The recent selloff was largely fueled by fears that higher energy costs would force the Fed into a stubborn “higher for longer” stance. As rising oil prices threaten to penetrate consumer inflation expectations, investors have rapidly reassessed the likelihood of policy easing.

Yet, Rieder points to underlying economic stability as a reason for calm. “Longer-term inflation expectations tied to wages, services, and consumption remain well anchored,” he stated, adding that this underlying stability suggests “demand-driven inflation continues to ease.”

According to Rieder, this vital distinction between demand-driven inflation and episodic supply shocks helps explain the Fed’s “patience without taking rate cuts off the table this year.”

Navigating The Macro Shock

While Rieder maintains a steady long-term outlook, the broader environment remains challenging. The longer the supply is disrupted, the greater the global macro impact.

Because investors are demanding more compensation for the risk of holding long-term debt, BlackRock notes that government bonds are not providing their traditional “ballast as equities fall.”

Markets Fall In 2026

The S&P 500 index tumbled 3.67, whereas the Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones declined 4.93% and 4.88%, respectively, year-to-date.

On the other hand, the ETF tracking WTI Crude futures, United States Oil Fund LP (NYSE:USO) , has risen 68.28% in the same period.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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