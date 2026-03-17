Moody's Top Economist Warns Recession Is 'Difficult To Avoid' Amid Oil Spikes, Pushing Odds Past 49%

The U.S. economy faces an imminent downturn as surging oil prices tied to Middle East tensions threaten to push recession probabilities over 49%, according to Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi.

Crossing The Critical Threshold

Now, with the Iran conflict triggering a rapid surge in global energy costs, Zandi anticipates conditions will deteriorate further. “It isn't a stretch to expect the indicator to cross the key 50% threshold,” he stated.

Ultimately, he cautioned that “if oil prices remain elevated for much longer (weeks and not months), a recession will be difficult to avoid.”

Soft Data And Historical Precedents

The economy’s pre-existing vulnerability stems primarily from weak labor market numbers and a broader softening of economic data that began late last year. This fragile baseline makes the current energy shock particularly dangerous.

Zandi highlighted a grim historical reality: every economic contraction since World War II, except for the pandemic recession, has been preceded by a spike in oil prices.

A Reluctant Consensus

Despite mounting threats, Zandi observed that the broader economic community remains hesitant to sound the alarm.

Because many forecasters incorrectly predicted a crash following the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening a couple of years ago, Zandi noted that economists are currently “loath to utter the word recession.”

However, the combination of soft domestic data and sustained energy inflation may soon leave them no other option.

Markets Decline In 2026

The S&P 500 index tumbled 2.32%, whereas the Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones declined 3.71% and 2.97%, respectively, year-to-date.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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