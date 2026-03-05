BYD Co. Ltd. (OTC:BYDDY) has applied for a permit to import its vehicles in Canada following the reduced tariff agreement between Ottawa and Beijing.

BYD Vehicles At 6.1% Tariff

On Thursday, BYD had registered its factories in Shenzhen and Xi'an as potential exporters to Canada, filings from the automaker to Canada's transport regulator, Transport Canada, showed.

What This Could Mean For Tesla In Canada

Tesla, which sells its vehicles via 39 outlets in the country imported from its Shanghai facility, could benefit from the lower tariffs despite being a U.S.-based company.

BYD, Tesla Sales

Meanwhile, overseas sales for the Chinese automaker continue to be a positive spot as BYD sales surged 165% in the European market, which saw Tesla decline over 17%.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Image via Shutterstock