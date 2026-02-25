Risk appetite returned on Wednesday as investors piled into equities and digital assets ahead of Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) 's highly anticipated earnings report due after the close.

The Nasdaq 100 climbed 1.2% to 25,280 points, powered by gains in mega-cap tech and AI-linked names.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% to 6,941.26, trading less than 1% below record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.6%, while small caps lagged, with the Russell 2000 up 0.2%.

Software stocks extended their rebound for a second straight session, making the group the top-performing industry. Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM), down roughly 25% year to date, is also set to report earnings after the bell.

By 12:45 p.m. in New York, momentum remained firmly skewed toward growth stocks. Technology and Financials led gains, while Energy and Consumer Staples underperformed.

In commodities, gold gained 1.4% to trade above $5,200 per ounce. Silver surged 4% to $90, extending its recent outperformance.

Crypto Markets Mirror Risk-On Tone

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) jumped over 7%, marking its best session in three weeks.

(CRYPTO: BTC) jumped over 7%, marking its best session in three weeks. Ethereum rallied 11%

Cardano surged 14%.

The upward move followed strong earnings from Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL), which helped fuel renewed optimism in digital asset infrastructure plays. Shares of Circle Internet Group rallied 29%.

Wednesday's Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Russell 1000's Top 5 Gainers And Losers On Wednesday