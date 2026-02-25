Harvard Professor and former IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath has dismissed claims that the U.S. is facing a balance-of-payments (BoP) crisis, arguing that the administration's new 150-day tariffs are an ineffective tool for long-term economic stability.

Diagnosis: Cholesterol, Not A Heart Attack

“A 150-day tariff cannot reduce persistent trade deficits and the U.S. is not having a heart attack,” Gopinath posted on X, directly challenging the justification for invoking Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974.

The Section 122 Legal “Bridge”

President Trump invoked Section 122 to impose a 15% global tariff—a move which is a five-month bridge intended to buy time while other investigations are completed.

However, PIIE experts Kimberly Clausing and Maurice Obstfeld warn that this “arcane and inapplicable” authority is likely to lapse before any Supreme Court judgment can be rendered.

The Peterson Institute (PIIE) emphasized that U.S. fiscal policy, rather than international payments, is the real driver of the deficit. They noted that under a floating exchange rate, the U.S. faces “no difficulty financing” its current account deficits.

Expert Consensus On A ‘Non-Crisis’

Other experts took to X to echo Gopinath's skepticism. Mark Sobel, a former Treasury official, argued that BoP crises are artifacts of the “long-dead” gold standard era.

He noted that with stable Treasury yields and a strong dollar, the deficit is a “DOMESTIC problem” rooted in fiscal policy, not an international emergency.

Similarly, Council on Foreign Relations fellow Brad Setser noted on X that while the deficit is large, financial inflows remain strong enough to fund it without drawing on reserves. Setser observed that litigation over the meaning of a “fundamental payments problem” would likely outrun the tariff’s 150-day clock.

Benchmark Indices Stay Flat In 2026

As of Tuesday’s close, the Dow Jones index rose 1.64% year-to-date, whereas the S&P 500 was 0.46% higher and the Nasdaq Composite index was down 1.60% in 2026.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock