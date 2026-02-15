The number of Americans holding two full-time jobs reached 476,000, marking the second-highest level on record.

The figure trails only December 2025’s all-time peak of 488,000.

The trend represents a dramatic shift in the U.S. labor market, according to data shared by The Kobeissi Letter. Dual full-time employment has doubled since 2020, surpassing the dot-com bubble peak of 416,000 workers in July 2000.

Broader Multiple-Job Trend Accelerates

According to the data, the total number of multiple jobholders across all categories reached 8.77 million, approaching record levels and exceeding the 2008 peak by 700,000 workers.

Geographic disparities persist, as workers in Alaska average 41.6 hours per week, the highest in the nation, according to WalletHub data from September 2025.

The data also suggests, based on The Kobeissi Letter's analysis, that economic pressure on American households is intensifying, with many struggling to cover necessities on a single income.

Gen Z Turns to Multiple Income Streams

This trend has been on the rise for the past few years.

In 2024, Americans were taking on multiple jobs, with some working more than 60 hours a week to make ends meet, even as unemployment rates trended higher.

This trend has continued, with Gen Z turning to ‘income stacking’ to keep up with rent and rising prices.

A Fiverr survey found that 46% of Gen Z respondents worry they will not make enough to live comfortably, with about two-thirds saying multiple income streams are necessary for financial security.

