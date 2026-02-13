A series of rare volatility signals is flashing across Wall Street, with options activity, stock dispersion and correlation breakdowns converging in a pattern some analysts say has historically preceded major market shocks.

Several quantitative indicators closely tracked by hedge funds and institutional traders now signal mounting stress beneath the surface of a market that looks far calmer than its underlying dynamics suggest.

S&P 500 Dispersion Hits Extreme Levels

While the benchmark S&P 500 – as tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) – has remained roughly flat over the past month, the average stock within the index has moved 10.8% during that period.

According to analysis from Nomura, the dispersion spread sits at the 99th percentile over the past 30 years.

In practical terms, individual stocks are experiencing sharp swings that offset each other at the index level, masking extreme volatility in single names.

Noel Smith, managing partner and chief investment officer at Convex Asset Management, said compressed correlations are amplifying risk dynamics.

The expert highlighted that the extreme rotation from growth to value, record hedge fund leverage, and heavy use of short-dated options have crushed correlations between stocks and increased dispersion, meaning individual names move sharply while the overall index remains stable.

That environment makes "dispersion trades" highly profitable.

These strategies typically involve going long volatility on individual stocks and short volatility on the broader index. If individual stocks swing wildly while the index remains relatively calm, that spread generates gains.

According to Smith, previous episodes when dispersion reached the 99th percentile often clustered around major market shocks.

In backtests, the S&P 500 posted “ugly” median returns two to three months after those signals.

Turbulence Signals Jump 10x

On Friday, Jordi Visser, head of AI Macro Nexus Research at 22V Research, released a note titled "Supersonic Tsunami: Why the Market's Stress Signals Are Flashing 10x More Than Normal."

"This month it has become clear that something big is happening underneath the market," Visser said.

"AI is causing uncertainty on the value of long-duration software assets, forcing a re-rating as investors question the disruption of AI across sectors," he added.

Visser's turbulence model triggers when three conditions occur simultaneously: a covariance shock, a low VIX and the S&P 500 trading above its 50-day moving average.

That combination signals hidden stress, where price action appears healthy but internal relationships destabilize.

From 2023 through 2025, a span of about 28 months, the model generated roughly 20 to 25 warning signals, less than one per month.

In the first six weeks of 2026 alone, Visser recorded 12 to 15 signals. That equates to eight to 10 per month, a roughly 10-fold increase in frequency.

"The market keeps experiencing stress, appearing to recover, then experiencing stress again, with each cycle potentially exhausting its resilience," Visser said.

Is The Supersonic Tsunami Already Here?

Visser tied the current regime shift to artificial intelligence. He referenced Elon Musk's description of AI as a "supersonic tsunami," arguing that the technology's speed and deflationary impact are reshaping sector leadership.

"AI speed, deflationary pressure and its reality is still doubted by most and positioning around the globe is still massively in growth and companies built on code which is now free and ubiquitous," he added.

He said a force moving this fast and powerful does not disrupt one sector but reshapes the entire landscape of winners and losers, creating cross-asset correlation shocks that destabilize risk models.

So far, the stress has remained concentrated in equities.

Yet, Visser indicated that credit markets have shown early signs of weakness over the past two weeks, raising concerns about potential deleveraging contagion.

For investors, the message is clear: the surface looks calm — but the pressure underneath is rising.

Photo: FOTOGRIN/Shutterstock