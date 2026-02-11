January's jobs report delivered a headline surprise — and a historical downward revision — all at once.

The U.S. economy added 130,000 jobs in January, nearly double economists’ expectations of 70,000 and sharply above December's downwardly revised 48,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The unemployment rate unexpectedly fell from 4.4% to 4.3%. Meanwhile, wage growth accelerated to 0.4% month over month and 3.7% year over year, topping estimates.

That’s a strong start to the year.

But buried beneath the hot monthly print were sweeping benchmark revisions that erased roughly 898,000 jobs from payroll estimates between April 2024 and March 2025.

Total nonfarm employment growth for 2025 was slashed from 584,000 to just 181,000.

On average, the U.S. economy added just 15,000 jobs each month last year. That’s the weakest year for job creation outside a recession since 2003.

The conflicting signals have sparked an intense debate among economists about whether January represents genuine stabilization — or statistical noise masking a far weaker trend.

‘Good News… But The Downward Revisions Are Huge’

Former Fed economist Claudia Sahm, famously known as the creator of the Sahm recession rule, summarized the tension bluntly.

"Good news in January, but the downward revisions are huge," Sahm wrote on X.

"More than a million fewer jobs than previously estimated by the end of 2025. And four months last year with outright declines in payrolls."

Heather Long, chief economist at the Navy Federal Credit Union, labeled 2025 as a "hiring recession," but indicated that the Fed should remain on hold until this summer, as the “January job surge is encouraging.”

Nancy Vanden Houten, lead economist at Oxford Economics, said the report "surprised to the strong side but overstates any emerging strength in the labor market."

She highlighted job gains were narrowly concentrated in health care and construction, while most other sectors posted modest gains or outright losses. Government payrolls continued to decline.

Jeffrey Roach, economist at LPL Financial, highlighted a key structural shift: employers are adding hours, not headcount.

"The 2025 average monthly gain in payrolls was 15,000. Labor demand came to a standstill last year," Roach said, noting that an increase in average hours worked suggests a "low hire, low fire" environment rather than robust expansion.

That dynamic reinforces the idea of a frozen labor market — stable, but far from strong.

“January's headline gain is a statistical mirage of strength: roughly three‑quarters of the 130,000 jobs added came from health care, social assistance, and other policy‑ and demographic‑driven services,” said James E. Thorne, chief market strategist at Wellington Altus.

The expert highlighted that revised data show the labor market softened considerably in 2025 and that the Fed's prior assessment of strength "now looks badly misplaced."

“The Fed is too tight,” he added.

According to Mohamed El Erian, economic adviser at Allianz, “significant downward revisions to the historical data tell a different story, reinforcing the idea of a decoupling of robust GDP growth from a more subdued labor market.”

Image: Shutterstock