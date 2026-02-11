The U.S. economy added 130,000 jobs in January, according to data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The pace of employment growth sharply surpassed economist expectations of 70,000 and marked a strong acceleration compared to December’s downwardly revised 48,000.

However, the jobs report also included sweeping benchmark revisions that erased roughly 898,000 jobs from payroll estimates from April 2024 through March 2025.

Total nonfarm employment growth for 2025 was revised down from 584,000 to 181,000.

The unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped from 4.4% to 4.3%.

This is a developing story…