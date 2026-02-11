President Donald Trump predicted on Monday that Americans will witness the “largest tax refund season ever” this spring, crediting his administration's legislative reforms for a massive infusion of cash into household bank accounts.

The ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act' Legacy

Speaking with Fox Business host Larry Kudlow, the President touted the success of the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” a comprehensive four-year legislative package passed earlier in his term.

Trump emphasized that the bill was designed to streamline 17 different initiatives into a single “miracle” of legislation that he believes will stabilize the U.S. economy for the remainder of the decade.

“We put it together, and we got it passed, and we're short of a miracle,” Trump told Kudlow. “We've gotten everything passed we need for four years. Now we just have to manage it.”

Economic Targets: 15% Growth

Beyond personal refunds, Trump framed the tax policy as the engine for unprecedented national growth.

He dismissed traditional economic models that view 3% GDP growth as a success, labeling such limits “socialist” and setting a bold new target of 15% growth.

“We should grow 15 or 20%,” Trump declared. “If our new head of the Fed does the job he's capable of, we can grow at 15%. I think more than that.”

Investment And Industrial Renaissance

Trump credited the bill's “100% immediate expensing” provision for an estimated $18 trillion in domestic investment.

By allowing businesses to deduct the full cost of new factories and equipment in a single year—rather than over decades—the President claims the U.S. is “dominating everybody” in manufacturing and AI.

“They take the cost of a factory and deduct it in one year,” Trump explained. “It meant much greater growth… we're blowing it away now.”

Dow Jumps Over 3% In 2026

As of Tuesday’s close, the Dow Jones index rose 3.73% year-to-date, whereas the S&P 500 was 1.22% higher. However, the Nasdaq Composite index was down 0.57% in 2026.

Meanwhile, the U.S. futures were trading higher on early Wednesday following a mixed close on Tuesday.

