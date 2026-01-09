In The Big Short, the biggest edge wasn't leverage or timing — it was seeing a risk everyone else chose to ignore. Danny Moses thinks investors are making a similar mistake as they head into 2026. The warning comes at a moment when Moses is expanding his public platform, bringing his risk-focused lens to a broader audience.

This time, the blind spot isn't exotic derivatives or housing. It's policy — and a national debt load quietly approaching $39 trillion.

Markets Are Assuming A Soft Landing

In an exclusive interview with Benzinga, Moses said that both fiscal and monetary policy risks are mispriced, particularly if inflation reaccelerates.

Markets, he argues, are leaning on a comfortable assumption: a more dovish Fed chair is coming, quantitative easing will be ready if needed, and policymakers will step in before anything breaks.

That confidence may be misplaced.

"We continue to ignore our national debt," Moses said, noting it is "approaching $39 trillion and growing" — a problem markets treat as theoretical rather than urgent.

A Short-Term Fix With Long-Term Consequences

To manage that debt, the U.S. has relied heavily on issuing shorter-duration Treasury bills rather than locking in longer-term bonds. Moses called that a "short-term fix" — but one that comes with a cost.

"By definition, it increases refinancing risk," he warned.

If inflation reignites, rolling over massive amounts of short-term debt becomes far more dangerous — and far more expensive.

Where The Real Risk Shows Up

Bad policy choices, Moses said, could trigger a combination markets are not prepared for: "a spike in U.S. Treasuries (10 year yields) and a steep decline in the US$."

That pairing doesn't just hit asset prices. It can "accelerate inflation" itself — creating a feedback loop that policymakers struggle to control.

More uncomfortably, Moses warned it could "put the $ reserve status in the world at risk."

He isn't predicting an overnight collapse. He's warning about erosion — the slow loss of confidence that markets rarely price until it's already underway.

The timing of that warning is notable. Just this week, Moses announced the launch of The Danny Moses Show on Scripps News, and he also co-authors a Substack with two other veterans featured in The Big Short, continuing the same conversation around risk, leverage, and blind spots.

Just like last time, the danger isn't hidden in complexity.

It's hiding in plain sight.

