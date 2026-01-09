US Economy Adds 50,000 Jobs In December, Unemployment Rate Drops To 4.4%

The U.S. economy ended 2025 with a steadier labor market than many feared, easing worries about mounting job losses that dominated late summer and the early weeks of the fourth quarter.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 50,000 in December, mostly unchanged from November's downwardly revised 56,000 gain and slightly below expectations for 60,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday.

October payrolls were revised down by 68,000, with job losses deepening from 105,000 to 173,000.

The unemployment rate slipped from a downwardly revised 4.5% in November to 4.4%, landing below expectations of 4.5%.

Wage growth also picked up. Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% on the month, accelerating from November's 0.2% increase and matching forecasts. On an annual basis, wages rose by 3.8%, up from November’s 3.5% and above estimates of 3.6%.

