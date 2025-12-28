Kevin O'Leary Says Surprise GDP Surge Shows US Economy Remains World's Strongest

Kevin O’Leary, the renowned entrepreneur and television personality, has expressed optimism about the future of the U.S. economy, despite ongoing inflation and tariff challenges.

O'Leary Notes Surprising GDP Growth

O’Leary, also known as Mr. Wonderful, took to X to share his thoughts on the state of the U.S. economy. He acknowledged the concerns about the economy’s trajectory and the administration’s promises for 2026, especially in light of a 43-day government shutdown. However, he pointed to a surprising GDP growth of over 4% as a positive sign.

O’Leary noted on X, “Then the GDP number comes in north of 4%. That was a surprise to the upside.”

The “Shark Tank” star emphasized that this figure is crucial as it reflects the economy’s productivity and growth rate.

He also noted that despite the challenges, the U.S. remains the world’s strongest economy, attracting 50% of global investment.

O'Leary Flags 2026 Economic Risks

He did, however, caution that inflation is still a concern and not decreasing rapidly enough. He also highlighted the importance of addressing affordability and healthcare issues, as well as the need for adjustments to tariffs. Despite these challenges, O’Leary credited the administration with a positive scorecard based on the GDP growth alone.

O’Leary’s assessment comes at a time when the U.S. economy is facing a mix of challenges and opportunities.

As Wall Street’s outlook for 2026 hinges on sustained productivity gains, O’Leary’s comments on the GDP growth are particularly relevant.

Moreover, O’Leary’s concerns about inflation and tariffs align with predictions made by Gene Munster, a prominent figure in the finance industry.

Munster had earlier highlighted these issues as potential stumbling blocks for the U.S. economy in 2026.

O’Leary’s assessment, therefore, provides a valuable perspective on the current state of the U.S. economy and the challenges it faces in the year ahead.

