Anthony Scaramucci Says There's A 70% Chance Supreme Court Could Nix Trump's Tariffs— Could A 2026 Liquidity Surge Follow?

Anthony Scaramucci has made a bold prediction regarding the future of President Donald Trump’s tariffs. He believes there is a 70% chance that the Supreme Court will rule to eliminate them.

Trump’s ‘Authority’ To Impose Tariffs Questioned

Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, shared his forecast during an interview with CNBC on Wednesday. He argued that Trump’s imposition of tariffs without congressional approval constitutes an unauthorized tax.

“There’s gonna be a big discussion end of the year on tariffs, and I’m going to say 70% that the Supreme Court rules those back,” Scaramucci said.

He added that Trump doesn’t have “the authority” to impose tariffs, which are effectively a tax, without the Congress, and one can’t have taxation in the United States without representation.”

He also suggested that companies expecting to pay 10-15% in tariffs might not have to pay them if the Supreme Court rules in favor of Congress. This could lead to a “big liquidity push” in the markets next year.

Scaramucci, however, said that the Supreme Court may not order refunds and allow the tariff revenues to be kept.

The former White House Communications Director also pointed out that Trump had previously lost the case in the district court and the Appeals court, indicating that the justices were not convinced. He also mentioned that if Trump turns to Congress for support, the tariffs might not remain at the 10-15% level.

Trump Tariffs Spark Policy Divide

Scaramucci has been a vocal critic of Trump’s trade and tariff policies. In a previous statement, he attributed the rising inflation and the slowdown in business and consumer demand to these policies.

However, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has expressed confidence that the administration will be able to maintain its tariff policies, even if it loses the Supreme Court case. He pointed to various sections of the 1962 Trade Act that grant the president significant authority over import duties.

As the year comes to a close, Trump’s tariffs continue to be a significant point of discussion. A recent analysis from Oxford Economics outlined four potential tariff paths for the year ahead— from a calm status quo to an all-out trade war with China — each carrying major implications for inflation, employment, and financial markets. Regardless of whether Trump raises or reduces tariffs, the analysis stresses that trade policy remains a powerful economic force.

