Trump's Tariff Rollbacks, Housing Market Anomaly, Bitcoin's 'Mirror Image' And More: This Week In Economy

As the week wraps up, let’s take a look at some of the most significant stories that unfolded over the past few days.

Trump’s Tariff Rollbacks

President Donald Trump‘s recent decision to roll back specific tariffs to combat soaring consumer costs constitutes a “remarkable admission” that his signature trade policies have directly fueled inflation, argues prominent economist Justin Wolfers. Wolfers, a University of Michigan professor and Brookings Institution Senior Fellow, contends the administration’s selective tariff cuts reveal they privately understand basic economic principles, even while publicly downplaying the severity of inflation.

‘Something Is Seriously Wrong’ With Housing Market

A rare pricing flip in the U.S. housing market, something that hasn’t happened in over half a century, is puzzling analysts, who worry that it might be indicative of deeper structural issues. On Thursday, in a post on X, The Kobeissi Letter said, “the US housing market is broken,” while noting that the average prices of new single-family homes have been lower than that of existing homes over the past year, “the first such occurrence in 54 years.”

Bitcoin’s ‘mirror Image’ And Silver Surge

Economist and longtime Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) Peter Schiff said on Friday that the apex cryptocurrency is now acting as a “mirror image” of silver, highlighting a stark divergence in November’s market performance. Taking to X, he said, while silver climbed 16.5% in November, Bitcoin fell 17.5%.

Record Credit Denials And Trump’s 50-Year Mortgage Plan

Credit is tightening across the U.S., and a new post from market commentator The Kobeissi Letter on X has drawn attention to a notable spike in rejection rates reported by the New York Federal Reserve. According to the data highlighted in the post, the overall rejection rate for U.S. credit applications has climbed to 24.8% over the past 12 months. That is the highest level since tracking began in 2014, and it means about one in four applications are rejected.

December Rate Cut Coming?

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is doubling down on its call for a December rate cut as labor market cracks widen, urging investors to stay overweight equities and buy market dips ahead of further policy easing in 2026. On Monday, Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius said the delayed September jobs report “may have sealed a 25bp cut at the December 9–10 FOMC meeting,” especially after New York Fed President John Williams called for “a further adjustment in the near term.”

