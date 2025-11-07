China's October Exports Unexpectedly Drop As US Trade Slows Amid Trump Tariff Tensions

China’s exports unexpectedly fell in October, following months of rushing shipments to stay ahead of President Donald Trump‘s tariffs.

Outbound shipments from the world’s second-largest economy fell by 1.1% last month, customs data showed on Friday, contrasting the 8.3% rise in September.

The decline was unexpected as economists had anticipated a 3% growth, according to a Reuters poll. Overall imports rose 1% last month.

US Trade Weakens After Explosive Growth Last Year

October figures are comparable to a high base from last October, when exports grew at their fastest pace in over two years, in anticipation of Trump’s return to the White House.

Chinese exports to the U.S. declined by 25.17% year-on-year last month, the data showed, marking the seventh consecutive month of double-digit declines. Imports decreased by nearly 23% last month.

Trade Tensions Ease

Tensions between China and the U.S. unexpectedly spiked in early October, after Trump threatened 100% tariffs on Chinese goods in response to Beijing tightening its grip on rare earths exports.

However, Chinese exporters and American buyers breathed a sigh of relief last week after Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea and agreed to extend their trade truce, de-escalating a situation that had threatened to plunge into a full-blown trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

The two countries agreed to roll back a range of measures, including steep tariffs, export controls for critical minerals and advanced technology, while Beijing committed to buying more U.S. soybeans and cracking down on fentanyl flows.

