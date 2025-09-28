Ray Dalio Predicts 'Very, Very Dark Times,' Trump's Tariffs Bring In $350 Billion And Gold Nears $3,800: This Week In Economy

The past week was filled with significant economic events and market movements. From a billionaire investor’s ominous warning to a controversial tariff’s financial impact, here’s a quick recap of the week’s top stories.

What Happened: Ray Dalio Issues Stark Warning

Ray Dalio, the billionaire investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, has issued a stark warning about the future of major Western economies. Citing unsustainable debt levels, deep internal political divisions, and rising geopolitical conflict, Dalio warned of “very, very dark times”.

He attributed his own success to navigating such volatility by learning to “diversify” his bets.

Trump’s Controversial Tariffs Generate Nearly $350 Billion

President Donald Trump‘s controversial tariffs have become a major revenue stream for the U.S. government, accumulating around $350 billion annually. These tariffs, essentially taxes on imported goods, have become a “significant” source of federal revenue, according to economist Torsten Slok.

This sum represents approximately 18% of annual household income tax payments, highlighting the significant effect of tariffs on the U.S. economy and trade policy.

Tom Lee Claps Back At Powell’s Overvalued Markets Warning

Tom Lee, Fundstrat's Head of Research, responded to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell‘s recent remarks about overvalued markets. Lee suggested that such cautious language is typical of the central bank and not a cause for alarm.

He urged investors not to interpret the comments as a warning sign.

Trump’s Plan To Boost Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac Shares

President Donald Trump's administration is working to boost the shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTC: FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. (OTC: FMCC) before a potentially historic initial public offering. This move could significantly impact the housing finance industry.

Gold Nears $3,800 Mark

Gold extended its rally, nearing $3,800 an ounce as robust demand and ongoing economic uncertainty strengthened its safe-haven appeal. Despite the near-record highs, a key survey of institutional investors indicates that a speculative frenzy has not yet taken hold, suggesting the rally could have more room to run.

