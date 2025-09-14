Trump Warns Of Massive Debt, Peter Grandich Warns Of 'Most Dangerous Time in 40 Years,' Fed Trapped In Inflation And More: This Week In Economy

The week was filled with some interesting stories. Here’s a quick rundown of what you might have missed.

Peter Grandich Warns Of ‘Most Dangerous Time In 40 Years’

Veteran investor Peter Grandich is sounding the alarm on the market, citing signals from precious metals and insider selling. He criticized the U.S. economic policy, the Federal Reserve, and the complacency of equity markets. Grandich predicts a major revision that could erase over a million jobs created in the last 18 months. He believes that precious metals, particularly gold, are telling the real story, with gold surging towards $3,600 an ounce.

Read the full article here.

Inflation And Unemployment Are Soaring

The U.S. economy is facing a stagflationary environment with rising prices and a spike in jobless claims. The August 2025 Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.9% from a year earlier, marking the highest level since January. This has put the Federal Reserve in a challenging position, as revealed by Thursday’s economic releases.

Read the full article here.

See Also: China Warns Mexico Over 50% Planned Tariffs On Asian-Made Cars: ‘Think Twice’

Experts Say These 3 Asset Classes Could Be Game-Changers

As the U.S. Federal Reserve approaches a crucial decision, market expert John Murillo, Chief Business Officer of fintech solutions provider B2BROKER, suggests that an impending interest rate cut creates a strategic opportunity for investors to restructure their portfolios. Murillo recommends focusing on three key areas: bonds, large-cap growth stocks, and real assets to navigate the changing economic landscape.

Read the full article here.

Trump Forewarns Of Massive Debt

Trump issued a warning that the U.S. could be burdened with an enormous debt, amounting to "trillions and trillions of dollars" if his tariffs are nullified by the Supreme Court.

Read the full article here.

Economist Predicts ‘Gigantic Price Bubble’

David Rosenberg, founder of Rosenberg Research, has cautioned about a possible "gigantic price bubble" in the stock market amidst concerns over the S&P 500's forward returns.

Read the full article here.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Sittipong Phokawattana from Shutterstock