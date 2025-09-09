Trump's Order Reduces Auto Tariffs On Japan After $550 Billion Deal

U.S. tariffs on Japanese goods, including automobiles and auto parts, will be lowered by September 16, Japan’s tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa confirmed Tuesday, citing a Federal Register document that formalized President Donald Trump‘s executive order.

Executive Order Formalizes July Trade Agreement

The revised tariff rates on Japanese goods will take effect within seven days of publication, according to a statement from Akazawa’s press conference, as reported by Reuters. The announcement resolves uncertainty over implementation timing for the landmark trade deal struck between Washington and Tokyo in July.

Under the agreement, the U.S. will reduce tariffs to 15% on Japanese goods, including autos, down from the current 27.5% rate. This significant reduction comes in exchange for Japan’s $550 billion package of U.S.-bound investments and loans.

Market Impact on Japanese Automakers

Japanese automaker stocks previously surged following the July trade deal announcement. Toyota Motor Corp. TM, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. HMC and Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. NSANY stand to benefit significantly from the reduced import duties.

The tariff reduction addresses concerns from major Japanese manufacturers who have faced higher costs when exporting to the U.S. market. Ford Motor Co. F, General Motors Co. GM and Stellantis NV STLA initially objected to the agreement through the American Automotive Policy Council.

Outstanding Negotiations Remain

Despite the tariff implementation, Akazawa emphasized that trade talks have not been “settled.” The most-favored-nation status for pharmaceuticals and semiconductors remains excluded from the current executive order.

A separate joint statement indicated Japan would receive the lowest tariff rates on chips and pharmaceuticals among all U.S. trade agreements.

Investment Package Details

The $550 billion investment commitment could potentially finance major deals, including Nippon Steel‘s proposed U.S. Steel acquisition and SoftBank Group Corp.’s SFTBY planned U.S. projects. Akazawa noted that final funding decisions rest with U.S. authorities.

This development comes amid a political transition in Japan, following Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba‘s resignation after election setbacks.

