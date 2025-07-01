Tom Lee Calls Amazon An Early Signal As Andy Jassy Says No Price Hike Despite Trump Tariffs: 'Absence Of Inflation' Is A 'Positive' Sign

Fundstrat Global Advisors Head of Research Tom Lee highlighted Amazon Inc. AMZN as a critical early indicator for U.S. inflation trends, calling the retail giant’s stable pricing amid tariff pressures a “meaningful” signal for market conditions.

What Happened: Lee posted on X Tuesday that Amazon’s massive import volume positions the company to “see inflation early,” making the “absence of inflation = positive” for the broader economic outlook.

His comments responded to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy‘s Monday statement that the tech giant “hasn’t seen prices appreciably go up” despite widespread tariff implementation.

In a CNBC interview with Jim Cramer, Jassy detailed Amazon’s mitigation strategies against tariff impacts. “We did a lot of forward buying several months ago, and then a lot of our sellers, our third-party selling partners, forward deployed a lot of inventory to avoid some of the issues with the uncertainty around where tariffs are going to settle,” Jassy said.

Why It Matters: President Donald Trump has imposed steep tariffs on imports from multiple countries, including China, which serves as a major supplier for Amazon’s two million marketplace sellers. Jassy noted that seller diversity helps maintain competitive pricing, as many merchants choose to “take share and not increase prices” rather than pass tariff costs to consumers.

The inflation commentary comes as recent PCE data showed core inflation accelerating to 2.7% year-over-year in May, exceeding Federal Reserve targets. Personal income fell 0.4% month-over-month, marking the first decline since September 2021, while consumer spending contracted 0.1%.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress last week that tariff increases “are likely to push up prices and weigh on economic activity,” though effects could be “short-lived” or “more persistent” depending on the implementation scale. A “significant majority” of Fed officials expect rate cuts later this year if inflation or labor data weakens.

