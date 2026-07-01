Nike CEO Elliott Hill Delivers Q4 Reality Check: 'Nothing Normal' as Turnaround Drags On

Hidden Tariff Lifelines

For the quarter, Nike’s reported revenue fell 1% to $10.97 billion, narrowly beating Wall Street expectations of $10.86 billion.

While diluted earnings per share officially landed at $0.72, that figure was heavily inflated by a massive $986 million “unplanned benefit” related to the recovery of historical tariffs. Excluding this one-time accounting boost, Nike’s underlying earnings per share stood at a meager $0.20.

Slicing The Sport Offense

“Overall, the results aren’t there yet,” Hill acknowledged. In response, Nike is pivoting back to athletic performance under its new “Sport Offense” operating model, which has redeployed 8,000 employees into vertical sport categories.

While technical running footwear secured its fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, the larger lifestyle apparel and franchise footwear categories are projected to remain negative through the front half of fiscal 2027.

Structural Overhauls Ahead

Compounding the weak outlook is the departure of longtime CFO Matt Friend, who leaves amid a volatile environment plagued by rising tariff rates and soft digital metrics.

Nike adjusted its forward guidance, warning that revenues will decline low to mid-single digits over the next six months as the company slashes wholesale supply and pulls back on digital promotions to clean up retail channels.

Despite the immediate top-line pain, Hill remained steadfast on the long-term horizon. "We know we’re not living up to our full potential,” Hill stated, adding, “We’re building Nike the right way, not for the next quarter, but for the next decade."

How Has NKE Performed In 2026?

NKE shares have declined by 35.57% year-to-date, down 11.20% over the last month, and 42.22% lower over the year. The stock closed 1.04% lower at $41.05 apiece on Tuesday, and it was 3.43% lower in overnight trading.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that NKE maintains a weak price trend in the short, long, and medium terms, with a good value score.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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