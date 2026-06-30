Nike Stock Slides Despite Q4 Earnings Beat As Turnaround Drags On

Nike stock is trending after earnings. What should traders watch with NKE?

Nike Q4 Key Metrics

Nike posted fourth-quarter revenue of $10.97 billion, beating analyst estimates of $10.86 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was down 1% on a year-over-year basis. Nike Brand revenues totaled $10.7 billion, flat year-over-year. Nike Direct revenues were down 7% to $4.1 billion, while Wholesale revenues were up 4% to $6.6 billion in the quarter. Here’s a breakdown of sales by region.

North America: up 3%

up 3% Greater China: down 12%

down 12% Europe, Middle East and Africa: down 1%

down 1% Asia Pacific and Latin America: up 1%

Nike reported adjusted earnings of 20 cents per share for the period, beating analyst estimates of 13 cents per share. Diluted earnings came in at 72 cents per share, which included a 52 cent benefit related to the expected recovery of the IEEPA tariffs.

Inventories were $7.5 billion at the end of the fourth quarter, flat compared to the prior year. Nike returned approximately $609 million to shareholders in the quarter and ended the period with $9 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

“In fiscal 2026, we took decisive actions to strengthen the foundation of NIKE, Inc. and reposition our business for long-term growth,” said Elliott Hill, president and CEO of Nike.

“While we continue to face top-line headwinds, we’re encouraged by progress in performance product and are focused on consistent execution, improved profitability and scaling our wins to realize our full potential.”

Nike usually provides forward guidance on its quarterly conference call, which is set for 5 p.m. ET.

NKE Shares Slip After The Bell

NKE Price Action: Nike shares were down 3.07% in after-hours Tuesday, trading at $39.80 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

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